Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Short Interest Down 20.4% in July

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,653,400 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 9,612,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 76.9 days.

Sinch AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of CLCMF stock opened at 3.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 3.96. Sinch AB has a 1-year low of 3.82 and a 1-year high of 22.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sinch AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

Further Reading

