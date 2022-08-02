SiriusPoint (SPNT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $361.40 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 15.82%.

NYSE SPNT opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. SiriusPoint has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 176,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 343.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 174,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,497,000 after acquiring an additional 157,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 618,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 130,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,659,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,251,000 after acquiring an additional 102,231 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

