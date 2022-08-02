Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $109.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.32.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

