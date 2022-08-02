Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZZZ. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.00.

ZZZ traded up C$0.67 on Tuesday, hitting C$29.31. The company had a trading volume of 69,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,111. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$23.54 and a 12-month high of C$41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.55.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$207.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.74 million. Analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.3300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft purchased 1,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.70 per share, with a total value of C$49,982.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$405,012.30.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

