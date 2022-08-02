SmartCash Hits Market Capitalization of $699,918.36 (SMART)

SmartCash (SMART) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $699,918.36 and $38,398.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,994.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,639.48 or 0.07129718 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00158211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021922 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00253965 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.67 or 0.00685684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00584713 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005561 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About SmartCash

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc.

SmartCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.