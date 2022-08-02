Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Down 29.7% in July

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the June 30th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMFKY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €45.00 ($46.39) to €48.00 ($49.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.91) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from €40.80 ($42.06) to €43.00 ($44.33) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smurfit Kappa Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,530.33.

OTCMKTS SMFKY traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.68. 37,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.39. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $60.34.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

