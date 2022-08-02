Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,721,800 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 11,437,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 157,218.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRF remained flat at $5.00 on Tuesday. Snam has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38.

SNMRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Snam from €5.30 ($5.46) to €5.05 ($5.21) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Snam from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Snam from €4.70 ($4.85) to €4.75 ($4.90) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Snam from €5.80 ($5.98) to €5.40 ($5.57) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

