Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Update

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Socket Mobile Price Performance

SCKT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.83. 16,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,760. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.73. Socket Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Socket Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the first quarter worth $40,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

