SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,200 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the June 30th total of 889,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 853,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFTBY remained flat at $20.87 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 390,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,153. SoftBank Group has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($5.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoftBank Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Latin America Funds. The company offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

