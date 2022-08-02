Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,408,700 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 2,963,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,209,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Up 12.6 %

SIRC stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,317,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,040. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.65.

About Solar Integrated Roofing

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. operates as an integrated, single-source solar power, HVAC, and roofing systems installation company. It provides various solutions, including sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup, and electric vehicle charging stations to roofing, HVAC, and related electrical contracting work.

