Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,408,700 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 2,963,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,209,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Up 12.6 %
SIRC stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,317,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,040. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.65.
About Solar Integrated Roofing
