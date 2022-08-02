SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$185.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.96 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.81-$0.86 EPS.

SolarWinds Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of NYSE SWI traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 44,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,743. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SolarWinds has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $22.91.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarWinds

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SolarWinds by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in SolarWinds by 60.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SolarWinds by 56.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarWinds

(Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.