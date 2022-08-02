Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,600 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 211,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solitario Zinc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Solitario Zinc by 410.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Solitario Zinc by 235.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in Solitario Zinc by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solitario Zinc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Solitario Zinc by 36.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 529,335 shares in the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solitario Zinc Price Performance

XPL stock remained flat at $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 26,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,888. Solitario Zinc has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $0.98.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc ( NYSEAMERICAN:XPL Get Rating ) (TSE:SLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solitario Zinc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

