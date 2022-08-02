Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 847,200 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Sony Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sony Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,167,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,784,000 after buying an additional 32,771 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,730,000 after buying an additional 435,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,776,000 after purchasing an additional 57,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,032,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE SONY traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $86.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. Sony Group has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.94 and its 200-day moving average is $94.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sony Group will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SONY. Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.