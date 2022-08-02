Sotera Health (SHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Sotera Health has set its FY22 guidance at $0.93-0.99 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sotera Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SHC stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 325.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 176,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,429,000 after purchasing an additional 439,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

