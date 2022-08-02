Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,964,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 348,776 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 3.0% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $101,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after buying an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.98. 169,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,204,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $286.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

