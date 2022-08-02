Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SSBK stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.63 million and a P/E ratio of 11.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Southern States Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $26.06.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 26.60%. Analysts expect that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on Southern States Bancshares to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSBK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 353.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 157,987 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 35.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 489,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 127,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

