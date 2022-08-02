SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Price Performance

SSB traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.08. SouthState has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $383.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,587,729.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,005,491.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in SouthState by 166.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in SouthState during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SouthState during the first quarter worth about $54,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in SouthState during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SouthState by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SouthState

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.