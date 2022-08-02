Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 108.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 363.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,485 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,315,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 457,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,111,000 after buying an additional 229,062 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2,302.8% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 157,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,013,000 after buying an additional 150,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 167,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,710,000 after buying an additional 112,579 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $322,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $852,473.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southwest Gas news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $62,599.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,655.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $322,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $852,473.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock worth $794,112. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwest Gas Price Performance

SWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

SWX stock opened at $88.03 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.13.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.28). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

