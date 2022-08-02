S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.35-11.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.22. The company issued revenue guidance of more than 30% or more than $10.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.25 billion.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI traded down $2.91 on Tuesday, reaching $373.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.08. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $422.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 66.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 145.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $454,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.