S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.35-$11.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. S&P Global also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.35-11.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $422.57.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.96. The stock had a trading volume of 78,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,334. The business’s fifty day moving average is $344.16 and its 200-day moving average is $373.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $125.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 51.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 21.4% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 23.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 22.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

