SP Plus (SP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.64 million. On average, analysts expect SP Plus to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SP Plus Price Performance

SP stock opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. SP Plus has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $35.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $812.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SP Plus by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in SP Plus by 55.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Featured Stories

