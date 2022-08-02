SpaceChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.78 Million (SPC)

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, SpaceChain has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One SpaceChain coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $570.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- VIP Token (VIP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Denarius (D) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000472 BTC.
- Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Incube Chain (ICB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- CrazyMiner (PWR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About SpaceChain
SPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. SpaceChain’s total supply is 391,286,321 coins and its circulating supply is 307,209,838 coins. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SpaceChain is https://reddit.com/r/spacechain.
Buying and Selling SpaceChain
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.