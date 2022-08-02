SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $123,631.00

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $52,786.28 and approximately $123,631.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.22 or 0.00632756 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016228 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00034280 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint.

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

