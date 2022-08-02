SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 74,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,741,844 shares.The stock last traded at $325.29 and had previously closed at $328.04.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.84.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.