SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $48.18. The stock had a trading volume of 126,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,433. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.25.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

