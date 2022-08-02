SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Bought by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28.

