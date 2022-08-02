Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Position Decreased by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Spectrum Brands makes up 3.5% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.21% of Spectrum Brands worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $119.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

SPB opened at $70.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.28 and a 1 year high of $107.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.