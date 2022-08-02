Spirit Airlines (SAVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $967.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.36 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.48) EPS. On average, analysts expect Spirit Airlines to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SAVE traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,604. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.30.

A number of research firms have commented on SAVE. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

