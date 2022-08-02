Spore Achieves Market Cap of $820,017.53 (SPORE)

Spore (SPORE) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Spore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spore has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. Spore has a total market capitalization of $820,017.53 and $3,356.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spore alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,024.19 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003816 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00128148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00031593 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Spore Coin Profile

Spore (CRYPTO:SPORE) is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spore

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.