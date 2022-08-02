Sprague Resources (SRLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Sprague Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Sprague Resources stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 35,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,597. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. Sprague Resources has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

Sprague Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is -45.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sprague Resources in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprague Resources

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprague Resources stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) by 150,480.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,720 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.86% of Sprague Resources worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprague Resources

(Get Rating)

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.