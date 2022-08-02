Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its Q2 guidance at $0.49-0.53 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $680,648.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,530,609.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Kristen E. Blum purchased 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $100,196.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,573 shares in the company, valued at $993,227.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $680,648.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,530,609.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,198 shares of company stock worth $772,247 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

