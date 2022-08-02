Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Short Interest Update

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.

Spruce Biosciences Price Performance

SPRB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.83. 16,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,592. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The company has a market cap of $42.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.60 and a quick ratio of 10.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 88,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 78,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

