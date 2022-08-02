SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Shares Up 5%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84. 18,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 45,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.47 million and a P/E ratio of -26.25.

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for graphite, nickel, cobalt, and scandium deposits. Its principal property is the Lola graphite project located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

