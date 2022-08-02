SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.78% of SS&C Technologies worth $148,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SSNC. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $61.02. The stock had a trading volume of 51,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,274. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average of $68.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.59 and a 12-month high of $84.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

