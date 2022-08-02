SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Gap Up to $59.07

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.07, but opened at $60.92. SS&C Technologies shares last traded at $60.21, with a volume of 8,445 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

