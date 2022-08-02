SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.95.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$30.50 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SSRM stock opened at C$21.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26. The firm has a market cap of C$4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 11.29. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$18.08 and a 12 month high of C$31.00.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

About SSR Mining

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.