SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Gap Up to $16.44

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.44, but opened at $17.50. SSR Mining shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 59,732 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.25 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 20.93%. Analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $87,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,943.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $87,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney Antal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 771,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,422,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,270 shares of company stock valued at $780,398. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in SSR Mining by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

