St. James Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $36,623,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,875,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in FOX by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 777,797 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,271,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in FOX by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,199,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,268,000 after purchasing an additional 571,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.52. 9,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,218. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $31.33 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. FOX’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.