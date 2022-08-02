St. James Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.11 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 3.3% of St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.50 to $62.50 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,727,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,460,552.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,994,984 shares of company stock worth $94,356,676.

NYSE BAM traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.14. The stock had a trading volume of 25,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.16.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

