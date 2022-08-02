St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) PT Raised to GBX 1,380

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,370 ($16.79) to GBX 1,380 ($16.91) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,600 ($19.61) to GBX 1,420 ($17.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,757 ($21.53) to GBX 1,616 ($19.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,550 ($18.99) to GBX 1,500 ($18.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,582.67 ($19.39).

Shares of St. James’s Place stock traded down GBX 26.19 ($0.32) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,194.81 ($14.64). 1,074,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,724. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 1,054 ($12.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($21.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,757.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,169.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,321.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

