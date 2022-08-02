StaFi Trading Up 13.2% This Week (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. StaFi has a total market cap of $25.90 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StaFi has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One StaFi coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StaFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00101258 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000665 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00018883 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00245351 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00038172 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008849 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000265 BTC.

About StaFi

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io.

Buying and Selling StaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.