STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at $35,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 36.16%. The firm had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.06%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

