Standard Motor Products (SMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,381. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.35.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $256,905.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 686,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,229,341.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Lawrence I. Sills acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $192,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 670,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,775,072.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,650 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $256,905.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 686,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,229,341.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMP. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

