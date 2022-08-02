Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SWK. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.92.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $97.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $93.56 and a 12-month high of $203.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

