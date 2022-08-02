Starbase (STAR) Market Capitalization Hits $271,729.66

Starbase (STAR) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $271,729.66 and $37,455.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,941.08 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003810 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00127324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00031384 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Starbase

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

