Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,101 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Tobam acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $84.19. 65,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,528,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.28. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $122.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.76.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.