Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,655 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.52. 161,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,528,082. The company has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $122.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.28.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

