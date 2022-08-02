Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 32,832 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Starbucks worth $124,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 631,924 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,486,000 after purchasing an additional 330,825 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 486,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $44,238,000 after purchasing an additional 83,337 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 56,559 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 214.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 14,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,528,082. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $122.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.28. The firm has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

