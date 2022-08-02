Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Lifted by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 109.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,924 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 330,825 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.5% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AIA Group Ltd owned about 0.05% of Starbucks worth $57,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $38,594,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,126 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $84.63. 17,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,528,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $122.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.28.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

