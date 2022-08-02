Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (SWEF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.38 on August 26th

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.4 %

SWEF stock opened at GBX 91.80 ($1.12) on Tuesday. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of GBX 89 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 100 ($1.23). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.80. The stock has a market cap of £375.38 million and a P/E ratio of 1,844.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Whittle acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £9,100 ($11,150.59).

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

